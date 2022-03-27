Disturbing new details emerge in Taylor Hawkins’ death

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for US band Foo Fighters, dies. Video / KTLA

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details related to drug use

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died with 10 drugs in his system, according to Colombian officials investigating the musician’s sudden death.

Hawkins died of a heart attack according to health officials in the Colombian city of Bogota, where the shocking revelation comes amid speculation he was found dead in a hotel room.

Outlets including Variety are now reporting that Columbia’s attorney general has announced that Hawkins’ system contained antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, as well as THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

A report published in a leading Colombian newspaper reportedly named heroin as one of the drugs…