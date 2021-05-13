DIU to Select Contractor for Secure Cloud Access Tech Soon; Zscaler’s Drew Schnabel Quoted – GovCon Wire

LATEST

DIU to Select Contractor for Secure Cloud Access Tech Soon; Zscaler's Drew Schnabel Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, May 13, 2021 — The Defense Innovation Unit is reportedly nearing a decision on which among prototypes developed by Zscaler (Nasdaq: ZS), Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL) and McAfee (Nasdaq: MCFE) will be used by the unit as its secure cloud access management platform that will support collaboration between the Department of Defense and cloud service providers, ExecutiveBiz reported May 4.

Drew Schnabel, vice president of federal at Zscaler, said the technology functions similarly to a vehicle device that enables it to reduce road tolls automatically, adding that cloud connections provide a secure link between people and applications and address user traffic bottlenecks.

DIU tapped Zscaler to create a prototype zero trust framework in June 2020.

