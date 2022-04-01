Diverse fate for standard internationals: “a difficult situation to live with, quite marked faces”

This Sunday afternoon, Standard de Lige hosts Union Saint-Guillois on day 33 of the Jupiler Pro League.

Luca Elsner reports of his nucleus before the reception at the Union Saint-Guillois. “All the internationals returned. Tapasoba (injury at the back of the knee) and Simirot (calf) arrived with minor wounds, and that is why they did not play the last meeting with their selection. We will take stock of the situation this Saturday. In In addition, Arnaud Boudart has been down with the flu with fever since yesterday. Lyfeis is still recovering while Ruskin’s treatment continues. There is no question of taking a risk with him, he will not be on the ground before April 10.” , underlined Franco-Slovenian technician.

Some players return to the banks of the Mews with varying luck. Salim Amlah (Morocco) returned with a smile, while the others were in high spirits…