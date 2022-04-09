Divided representative George “Killing” Castro has died

George “Murder” Castroband manager separate He passed away this Friday. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer last weekend, which is how the journalist told it to the network Sebastian Duarte Who wrote: “He was diagnosed with fulminant cancer last weekend. He passed away.”

“That lovely man to eternity”, defines the journalist Eduardo Fabregata,

“Murder” played an important role in the history of the power trio, considered one of the most emblematic groups in the history of national rock.

During January, on his birthday, the group posted a video with him titled “Happy Birthday to our Guardian Angel!”

Some musicians expressed regret on social media…