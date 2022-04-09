Divided uploaded emotional video after the death of its historic manager

The world of rock was in for a sad surprise when – yesterday – it was said on the network that the beloved had died. George “Murder” CastroHistorical Representatives of the Band separate,

The official confirmation came with an emotional video the band uploaded to their official Instagram account with the short and eloquent phrase: “In the yard of heaven, a song.”

One of the first to publish the information that was being circulated was journalist Sebastian Duarte, who wrote on his social networks: “He was diagnosed with fulminant cancer last weekend. He died.”

A few hours later, the drummer Andrea Alvarez He expressed on his Twitter “I cannot attribute the murder. I am divided and think of the pain they must be going through. How overwhelming everything is, …