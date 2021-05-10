LATEST

Divvy, a Utah financial tech firm, is acquired by Bill.com for $2.5 billion – Salt Lake – Salt Lake Tribune

There will be one less “unicorn” roaming Utah’s tech world, as Draper-based financial technology company Divvy has been acquired by California-based Bill.com.

The deal is worth about $2.5 billion — approximately $625 million in cash, and $1.875 billion in Bill.com common stock — according to a statement from Bill.com, released Thursday.

The phrase “unicorn startup” was coined because billion-dollar private startup companies are rare. According to the business analytics firm CB Insights, there are 670 “unicorns” worldwide. Five of them, including Divvy, are based in Utah.

Of the other four, three are headquartered in Lehi: financial tech firm MX Technologies (valued at $1.9 billion), artificial intelligence company XANT ($1.65 billion), and internet software and services provider Podium ($1.5 billion). The fourth, cybersecurity company Venafi, is based in Salt Lake City and valued at $1.15 billion.

Divvy had been estimated to be worth $1.6 billion, according to CB Insights.

The acquisition must be approved by the boards of directors of both companies, and is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Bill.com expected the deal to be made final before Sept. 30.

Divvy sells an online tool to allow businesses to manage their company credit cards, expense reports, budgeting and invoices. Bill.com, based in San Jose, is a provider of cloud-based software to let small and medium-sized businesses handle transactions like invoices and payments.

The value of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 7.88% on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, to $142.07 per share. That is still $2.70, or 1.9%, higher than the closing price Wednesday, before the deal was announced.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

76
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top