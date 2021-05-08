Divya Dutta (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Divya Dutta (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Divya Dutta is an Indian film actress, model and writer. She is known for playing an expansive range of roles in various film genres. She made her Bollywood acting debut with the movie named Ishq Me Jeena Ishq Me Marna in the year 1994. Some of her best movies like Special 26 and Veer Zara. Divya also worked in web series of Hotstar like Special OPS and Hostages Season 2.

Birth & Early Life

Divya Dutta was born on 25 September 1977 in Ludhiana, Punjab. When she was 7 years old, she lost her father. Her mother, Nalini Dutta is a doctor and a government officer. She raised Divya and her brother Rahul Dutta single handedly. She even wrote a book about her deep and divine relationship with her mother named “Me and Ma”. Dutta’s book was published on 10 February, 2017 by Penguin Random House.

Bio

Real Name Divya Dutta
Nickname Divya
Profession Actress, Writer and Model
Date of Birth 25 September 1977
Age (as in 2021) 44 Years
Birth Place Ludhiana, Punjab, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Ludhiana, Punjab, India
Family Mother : Late Dr. Nalini Dutta
Father : Name Not Known (Deceased)
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Rahul Dutta (Doctor)
Husband : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Education

Divya has completed her primary and secondary schooling from Sacred Heart Convent, Ludhiana. She loves to write. She used to write for Hindustan Times and Express Tribune. As a child, she was good at her studies. Divya received Rs. 100 for doing a TV drama as a first salary, when she was in school.

Education Details and More

Career

Divya began her career with modelling. She modelled for many television commercials. She made her Punjabi acting debut with the film Shaheed-e-Mohabbat in the year 1999 which was a big hit at Box Office. In 2013, she gained popularity for her performances in Gippi and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. She was heavily appreciated for her Hollywood movie The Last Year. She is mostly seen in playing supporting roles but meaningful. She has worked in more than 60 roles in Hindi films. Divya has received numerous awards. She won IIFA Award of Best Supporting Actress for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2014.

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 4″ Feet
Weight 55 Kg
Figure Measurement 35-29-35
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Travelling and Reading
Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried
Boyfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Divya Dutta

  • Divya Dutta was born and bought up in Ludhiana, Punjab.
  • She had a crush on Aamir Khan after watching the movie named Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.
  • She was nominated for National Film Award in category of Best Supporting Actress for Irada in 2018 and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for Veer-Zaara in 2005.

  • Divya likes to eat Aaloo Tikki, Dal Rice and Punjabi Cuisine.
  • She is active in most of the social media platforms.
  • Her favourite colour is Red.
  • Her closest friends are Juhi Chawla, Rajat Kapoor and Sonali Bendre.

If you have more details about Divya Dutta. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

