Divya Kumar Graces The Show







The most anticipated music league has begun and weekly liberating the overwhelming music performances to us. This makes our day because music has a spirit to heal everything and can reduce your stress for the entire day. Because all fantabulous singers are a part of it along with their incredible teams, and they always live up to the expectations of the public. The league has created a separated space in the heart of numerous people, so get to know more regarding the upcoming episodes check the details below.

In the upcoming episode of it, Divya Kumar will take you on another space through his power-packed voice. He will sing the “Jee Karda” song which featured in Badlapur Movie and originally sang by him. He will set the stage on fire because he is blessed with a soulful voice and his uncounted fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the stage. So that they can hear his magical voice, everyone gets mesmerized by him even no one can sit while his performance.

Then Waluscha De Souza says to Divya that everyone knows about his phenomenal singing, but his smile also too dangerous. Then Divya replies literally he also got to know today about this. Meanwhile, he shares a story behind the “Jee Karda” song that how it became a massive hit. He mentions that he was angry at the recording time because the composer said to him again and again that they want something different. Hence he sang it in anger and in the end, it became a blockbuster.

On the other hand, Shabab Sabri is ready to grace the show through his precious presence. He will sing the song ” Hunko Peeni Hai” which featured in Dabangg and originally sung by his also. His enthusiastic performance will fill his all face up to the nack with effusive energy. His all notes will attract the rest contestants and teams, even his all notes whether it’s high or low seem extraordinary. His melodious voice will make you mesmerized for sure, so stream at the correct time.

He shared his experience working with Sajid Khan as well that his first super hit break in the music industry given by Sajid Khan. Because his career got the hype when he recorded the ” Humka Peeni Hai” song and his uncounted people gave him tag as per the song. In the industry, everyone knows him by “Humka Peeni Hai” Song, so do not forget to watch it at 08:00 Pm on ZeeTV and for more updates stay connected with us.