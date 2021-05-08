Divya Suresh and Priyanka Thimmesh In Danger For This Week Eviction!

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is going to be a bit emotional for all the inmates and the audience. Before this let us tell you that you will be going to enjoy the most rigorous task in which the inmates have to choose the best and the worst performer of the week among them. After the most entertaining and cheerful day, the contestants were asked to nominate among them the worst performer of the week according to them.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination

Contestants Status Dhanushree Eliminated Nirmala Eliminated Geetha Eliminated Chandrakala Eliminated Prashanth Eliminated Shankar Eliminated

The inmates are excited to perform the task awhile they are in confusion also why they have been asked to nominate the worst performer. After the voting, the result comes out and the Raghu Gowada will the name who is the worst performer of the week, which has been decided by the votings of the inmates. The reasons were given by the housemates for nominating Raghu as the worst contents are “he always use to be rude during the tasks and he is the only one who gets violated first and breaks the rules in the task.”

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Nominated Contestants

Prashanth

Aravind

Less

Priyanka

Divya Suresh

There is one more reason behind nomination and that is ” Raghu’s dip in the performance during the tasks.” After announcing his name Raghu has been sent to jail so, that he can get punished and realizes his mistakes. Raghu feels ditched when he gets to know the voting results and he uses to say “that it isn’t expected from some of the participants.” Bigg Boss announced him to follow all the rules of the jail and he mentioned that the punishment will be going on for the next 24 hours.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination This Week

These Two Contaatsnats Are In Danger For Bigg Boss Kannada 8 This Week Eviction.

Divya Suresh

Priyanka Thimmesh

While we can also say that digital sensation Raghu Gowda is one of the most active contestants in the Bigg Boss house and he has the chance to win the show. But voting results telling that inmates use to dislike his rude and violent behavior. Whereas he is one of the strongest participants in the house who too proved himself in numerous tasks. While we can say that his journey is a roller coaster ride in the BB house. The show has been becoming more enticing and appealing. watch the full episode on Colors Kannada.