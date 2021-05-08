ENTERTAINMENT

Divya Suresh and Priyanka Thimmesh In Danger For This Week Eviction!

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is going to be a bit emotional for all the inmates and the audience. Before this let us tell you that you will be going to enjoy the most rigorous task in which the inmates have to choose the best and the worst performer of the week among them. After the most entertaining and cheerful day, the contestants were asked to nominate among them the worst performer of the week according to them.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination

Contestants Status
Dhanushree Eliminated
Nirmala Eliminated
Geetha Eliminated
Chandrakala Eliminated
Prashanth Eliminated
Shankar Eliminated

The inmates are excited to perform the task awhile they are in confusion also why they have been asked to nominate the worst performer. After the voting, the result comes out and the Raghu Gowada will the name who is the worst performer of the week, which has been decided by the votings of the inmates. The reasons were given by the housemates for nominating Raghu as the worst contents are “he always use to be rude during the tasks and he is the only one who gets violated first and breaks the rules in the task.”

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Nominated Contestants

  • Prashanth
  • Aravind
  • Less
  • Priyanka
  • Divya Suresh

There is one more reason behind nomination and that is ” Raghu’s dip in the performance during the tasks.” After announcing his name Raghu has been sent to jail so, that he can get punished and realizes his mistakes. Raghu feels ditched when he gets to know the voting results and he uses to say “that it isn’t expected from some of the participants.” Bigg Boss announced him to follow all the rules of the jail and he mentioned that the punishment will be going on for the next 24 hours.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination This Week

These Two Contaatsnats Are In Danger For Bigg Boss Kannada 8 This Week Eviction.

  • Divya Suresh
  • Priyanka Thimmesh

While we can also say that digital sensation Raghu Gowda is one of the most active contestants in the Bigg Boss house and he has the chance to win the show. But voting results telling that inmates use to dislike his rude and violent behavior. Whereas he is one of the strongest participants in the house who too proved himself in numerous tasks. While we can say that his journey is a roller coaster ride in the BB house. The show has been becoming more enticing and appealing. watch the full episode on Colors Kannada.

Related Items:

Most Popular

64
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
18
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
16
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top