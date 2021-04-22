ENTERTAINMENT

Divyanka Tripathi Confirms Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

As we all know the time for stunt based mostly TV present Khatron Ke KHiladi has come and there are numerous widespread names that are doing the rounds because the contestants of this season. The most recent title added to the record is actress Divyanka Tripathi. This would be the first time she might be seen in an avatar so totally different.

The actress, who’s greatest referred to as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. And now the diva is all set to take part within the upcoming eleventh version of the stunt actuality present, Worry Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK). Apparently, Divyanka in an interview to a web site just lately, had talked about that she would like to take part in KKK. Nonetheless, her slipped disc subject and the truth that she doesn’t know swimming turned out to be main deterrents. When requested about Bigg Boss, the actress had stated that it wasn’t her cup of tea.

Knowledgeable a supply related to the KKK, “Talks had been on with Divyanka for fairly a while and the deal has lastly materialised. She has come on board with us to take part within the eleventh version. That is the primary time tv’s widespread bahu, Divyanka, might be performing hardcore stunts on a actuality present.”

Regardless of repeated makes an attempt, we couldn’t attain the actress for remark.

Not new to the non-fiction style, the Banoo Foremost Teri Dulhann actress has participated in a number of actuality reveals, together with Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan, Zor Ka Jhatka: Whole Wipeout and Comedy Circus. She additionally received the eighth version of Nach Baliye, alongside together with her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya. She has additionally hosted the third season of the singing actuality present, The Voice, and introduced Jalwa 4 2 Ka 1.

As reported by us, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli, who had been seen in Bigg Boss 14, singer Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani of Naagin fame, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Urvashi Dholakia, too, might be seen on KKK 11.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
44
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
42
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
39
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top