Divyanka Tripathi Confirms Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi – TMT Updates

As we all know the time for stunt based mostly TV present Khatron Ke KHiladi has come and there are numerous widespread names that are doing the rounds because the contestants of this season. The most recent title added to the record is actress Divyanka Tripathi. This would be the first time she might be seen in an avatar so totally different.

The actress, who’s greatest referred to as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. And now the diva is all set to take part within the upcoming eleventh version of the stunt actuality present, Worry Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK). Apparently, Divyanka in an interview to a web site just lately, had talked about that she would like to take part in KKK. Nonetheless, her slipped disc subject and the truth that she doesn’t know swimming turned out to be main deterrents. When requested about Bigg Boss, the actress had stated that it wasn’t her cup of tea.

Knowledgeable a supply related to the KKK, “Talks had been on with Divyanka for fairly a while and the deal has lastly materialised. She has come on board with us to take part within the eleventh version. That is the primary time tv’s widespread bahu, Divyanka, might be performing hardcore stunts on a actuality present.”

Regardless of repeated makes an attempt, we couldn’t attain the actress for remark.

Not new to the non-fiction style, the Banoo Foremost Teri Dulhann actress has participated in a number of actuality reveals, together with Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan, Zor Ka Jhatka: Whole Wipeout and Comedy Circus. She additionally received the eighth version of Nach Baliye, alongside together with her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya. She has additionally hosted the third season of the singing actuality present, The Voice, and introduced Jalwa 4 2 Ka 1.

As reported by us, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli, who had been seen in Bigg Boss 14, singer Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani of Naagin fame, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Urvashi Dholakia, too, might be seen on KKK 11.