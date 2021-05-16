ENTERTAINMENT

Divyanka Tripathi is having a lot of fun in Cape Town, see photos

Soon the player of dangers season 11 is going to knock on television, which people are eagerly waiting for.

Let me tell you that this time many big artists have participated in it, like Divyanka Tripathi Nikki Tamboli Abhinav Shukla and many more recently on social media, Divyanka Tripathi has posted some pictures, in which she was seen enjoying a lot in Cape Town. It is what you can see in these pictures and it looks very hot in a black color outfit.

Now it will have to be seen who is the winner of season 11 of the player of dangers.

