Divyanka Tripathi talks baout doing stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Divyanka Tripathi is a face in our TV industry which needs no introduction. She is now all set to embark upon a new journey. In a never seen before avatar, she will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actress had recently turned host for Crime Patrol, and soon enough, we heard about her being a part of the stunt-based reality show. And trust us when we say that not just her fans but she too is thrilled for this new experience. With the show, the actress will be seen doing stunts and performing them as she unleashes the adventure junkie in her.

In a conversation with a leading daily, Divyanka answered many questions from being able to do stunts to being away from Vivek.

Talking about how she agreed to do KKK, she said, “I’ve always been an adventure junkie but unfortunately, I never got to experience it as much as I’d like to. Every time I watched Khatron Ke Khiladi, I would think to myself how it would be amazing to be amongst the reptiles and do all the stunts, battle my own fears, luckily, I got offered this show at the right time when my previous show ended and I pounced on the opportunity.”

Is she scared? She says, “Yes, I am, a bit and that is exactly what makes it worthwhile and exciting, because where else will I deliberately put myself in danger of different sorts, and when else would I attempt to conquer my fears, so this is it. I am really excited and also a bit nervous.”

Well we wish her all the luck.