Divyanka Tripathi was seen playing with water and husband Vivek Dahiya jumped in the pool, photo viral

Widespread tv couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are among the many celebrities who are sometimes seen having enjoyable with one another. Followers like their pair very a lot. In the meantime, some footage of this couple are going viral on social media. In these footage, whereas Divyanka is seen making waves within the water, her husband is seen taking a dive within the water. Followers are very keen on the photographs of this energy couple.

Seeing the viral photographs of those two, plainly they’re at a trip the place they’re having enjoyable in their very own type.

Divyanka’s publish

Posting her picture on Instagram, Divyanka wrote within the caption, “Life continues to be there!” Ruffle Do you could have … make your personal waves. Within the picture, Divyanka is seen in the midst of the pool. She is seen enjoying with water.

Publish of vivek dahiya

Now speak about Vivek’s picture, you may see Vivek taking a dive in the midst of the pool. In one other picture, Vivek is seen in Shishe’s balcony sporting a shirt and photographs. Within the picture of this energy couple, followers are praising him whereas commenting.

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s Lovestory

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the set of the TV serial ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. From co-star to Divyanka and Vivek got here to the world as a well-known couple. After a protracted date, the 2 tied the knot on 8 July 2016. After marriage, each of them proceed to see the chemistry of Made from one another.

