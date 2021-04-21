LATEST

Divyansha Kaushik Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Divyansha Kaushik is an Indian movie actress from Delhi. In 2019, she made her appearing debut within the Telugu film Majili directed by Shiva Nirvana. Actress Samantha performs a lead position on this film. Divyansha Kaushik was roped in Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s upcoming film with director Sarath Mandava.

Divyansha Kaushik Biography

Title Divyansha Kaushik
Actual Title Divyansha Kaushik
Nickname Divyansha
Career Indian Movie Actress
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing But to be up to date
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Academic Qualification Faculty: But to be up to date
Faculty: But to be up to date
Hobbies Music and Dance
Beginning Place Delhi
Hometown Delhi
Present Metropolis But to be up to date
Nationality Indian

Fb: https://www.fb.com/DivyanshaK

Twitter: https://twitter.com/itsdivyanshak

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/divyanshak

Divyansha Kaushik Motion pictures Checklist

  • 2019 – Majili Telugu Film
  • 2021 – Ravi Teja film

Divyansha Kaushik Photos

Try the most recent photographs of actress Divyansha Kaushik,

