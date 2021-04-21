Divyansha Kaushik Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Divyansha Kaushik is an Indian movie actress from Delhi. In 2019, she made her appearing debut within the Telugu film Majili directed by Shiva Nirvana. Actress Samantha performs a lead position on this film. Divyansha Kaushik was roped in Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s upcoming film with director Sarath Mandava.
Divyansha Kaushik Biography
|Title
|Divyansha Kaushik
|Actual Title
|Divyansha Kaushik
|Nickname
|Divyansha
|Career
|Indian Movie Actress
|Date of Beginning
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|But to be up to date
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Academic Qualification
|Faculty: But to be up to date
Faculty: But to be up to date
|Hobbies
|Music and Dance
|Beginning Place
|Delhi
|Hometown
|Delhi
|Present Metropolis
|But to be up to date
|Nationality
|Indian
Fb: https://www.fb.com/DivyanshaK
Twitter: https://twitter.com/itsdivyanshak
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/divyanshak
Divyansha Kaushik Motion pictures Checklist
- 2019 – Majili Telugu Film
- 2021 – Ravi Teja film
Divyansha Kaushik Photos
Try the most recent photographs of actress Divyansha Kaushik,
