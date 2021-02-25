Dixie State vs. Tarleton State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Darky State Trailblazer vs. Tartan State Texans Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Dixie State vs Tarleton State Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 2 February 27

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Stephenville, TX

Network: ESPN +

Dixie State (0-0) vs. Tarleton State (1-1) Game Preview

Why would dixie win the state

Is Dixie State ready to regain its FCS life?

After working in the D-II world had to wait a year to get here, and now it has a salty group of players ready to roll around QB Kody Wilstead and a decent group of receivers.

Combine what should be a decent offense that will keep pressing on with a haste that can quickly rise to new levels around Dylan Hendrickson, and probably won’t take the Trailblazer that much time to gain momentum.

Why Tartleton will win state

There is no explanation that the 43-17 win over New Mexico State other than that Taralton State was spectacular.

After lbw to the opener against McNeese in the double over, the team did wonders by opening the first half against the FBS level Aggies. Most shockingly, Texas won over the lines.

The defensive front was dominated by the NMSU running game, with the O line gaining 249 yards on the ground – due to a very long run from QB Cameron Burton – and the team totaled more than 500 yards, with three takeaways. Run saw, and a stormy victory.

The Texans have two games under their belt, while Dixie State is just going.

What is going to happen

Dixie State is going to get better and better as the season is moving forward, but again, it’s just heating up while Tarleton State is already up and rolling. The Texans would come away with a balanced attack for a second straight week.

Dixie State vs Tarleton State Prediction, Line

Tarleton State 40, Dixie State 16

Line: Coming, O / U: Coming

