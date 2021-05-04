DIY Hair Mask: Make onion juice at home and make your hair stronger

A hair mask made with onion juice enhances hair growth by providing extra sulfur to your hair follicles, keeping hair strong for longer.

material

1. 2-3 tablespoons onion juice

2. 2 tablespoons castor oil

3. 1 cotton bud

Way of making

1. Take an onion and cut it into small pieces. Now put these pieces in a blender and make a paste. After the paste is ready take a cheesecloth and take out all the juice. Although you will not like its smel, but be happy that it will give you thick, long and strong hair.

2. After the onion juice is ready, add an equal amount of castor oil to it and mix the two well. Take a cotton pad and dip it in the prepared mixture. Apply the mixture on the scalp with a wet cotton pad and massage it well. Apply the remaining mixture to the entire length of the hair.

3. Leave this mixture well for 20-25 minutes, then wash it off with the help of a gentle shampoo. Make sure to apply conditioner to get rid of the smelle.