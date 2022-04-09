Dizzy Rascal sentenced for assaulting ex-fiance

Rapper Dizzy Rascal has been given a restraining order, curfew and must wear an electronic tag for attacking his ex-fiancee during a dispute over child contact and finances.

Grimm artist, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was found guilty of assaulting Cassandra Jones by pressing his forehead against her and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” row at a residential property in Streatham, south London Was. June 8 last year.

The Artist Behind the Chart-Topping Single bonkers And dance viv me The pair were “disappointed” about the custody arrangement and when they left their daughter on the property, the pair got into an argument.

During sentencing at Croydon Magistrates Court on Friday, District Judge Polly Gladhill told Mills she wants him to act the way he thinks and behaves.