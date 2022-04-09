Dizzy Rascal spared prison sentence for being ordered to wear an electronic tag to attack ex-fiancé. UK News

Dizzy Rascal has been spared from prison after being sentenced to wear an electronic tag for 24 weeks as part of a community order found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancé.

The Grimm artist, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was Found guilty of assaulting Cassandra Jones After a trial in March, a judge concluded that he was “abusive and offensive.”

Dressed in a green jacket, black jeans and a white T-shirt, the 37-year-old appeared in Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning for the sentencing hearing.

He has also been given a 12-month restraining order, which means he cannot visit Ms Jones, and will have to adhere to an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for six months.

image: The judge said the rapper showed no remorse

district…