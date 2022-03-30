DJ Stephanie Hirst Tells ITV Loose Woman The Doctor Said She Won’t Live A Successful Life — And Offers Sweet Advice

Transgender radio presenter Stephanie Hearst on ITV’s . appeared on loose Women TODAY, talking about her journey through gender reassignment surgery and what it was like to live in the wrong body.

Stephanie, who hosted breakfast shows on both Viking FM and Galaxy, began hormone therapy in 2014 and finally feels at peace with who she is, inside and out. She explained to the Loose Woman hosts that she had known about her gender dysphoria since she was three years old.

Yorkshire-born Stephanie said: “At school, when they put all the girls on one side of the classroom and all the boys on the other, I would default to go and sit with the girls.” The teachers used to tell me. No, you have to go and sit there, but I’ll still go and sit with the girls.

