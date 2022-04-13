Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic began his clay-court season with a surprise defeat to Alejandro Davydovich Focina at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

Davydovich Fokina dealt another blow to Djokovic by defeating the top-ranked Serb 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 in the second round as he seeks to move on from a controversy over the refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19 Let’s try. ,

It spelled rare back-to-back defeats for Djokovic, who had not played since being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February – his only previous tournament this year when he was barred from playing at the Australian Open. was given.

Djokovic struggled from the start as the 46th-ranked Spaniard broke early to lead 4-1 before another break gave him the first set. Davydovich Fokina put …