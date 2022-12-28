Djokovic returns to Australia ahead of major tournament appearances

Australia (Reuters)

Serbian Novak Djokovic returned to Australia, nearly a year after being expelled from it, to compete in the Australian Open tennis tournament, the first of the four major championships for next season, hoping to win its tenth title next month.

The Australian authorities had expelled Djokovic (35 years old) on the eve of the start of the previous edition of the tournament early this year for not receiving a vaccine against the Corona virus.

Last November, the Australian government granted the Serbian player a visa to enter its territory to participate in the Grand Championship in Melbourne, saying that it had decided to cancel the decision to suspend Djokovic’s visa after examining the aspects related to this matter.

A spokesperson for Tennis Australia confirmed that Djokovic had arrived in Adelaide, where he is due to play the Adelaide International, which starts on Sunday.

Earlier, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley told reporters that Djokovic would arrive in his country and hoped he would be welcomed. “I have great confidence in the Australian Tennis Federation and in the Australian public,” the Australian official said.