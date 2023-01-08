Djokovic wins the Adelaide Tennis Championships

Serbian star Novak Djokovic crowned the Adelaide International Tennis Championship by defeating American Sebastian Korda on Sunday in the final.

And Djokovic needed three hours and eight minutes to beat Korda in two sets to one, 6/7 (8/10), 7/6 (7/3) and 6/4.

Djokovic suffered a left hamstring injury during his victory over Russian Daniel Medvedev on Saturday in the Golden Square, but he did not show any signs of injury during his confrontation with Korda.

The coronation came at an ideal time for Djokovic, who aspires to win his tenth Australian Open title later this month.

Djokovic also recorded his 34th consecutive Australian Championship win over five years.