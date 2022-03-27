DLF to invest Rs 2,000 cr to build two shopping malls in Gurugram, Goa



Realty major DLF will invest around Rs 2,000 crore to construct two new shopping malls in Gurugram and Goa, as it sees huge growth potential in organised retail with opening up of the economy after significant reduction in COVID-19 cases.



In an interview with PTI, Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, DLF Rental Business, sounded bullish on India’s organised retail sector which was affected very badly in the last two years due to the pandemic.



Khattar said the DLF is expanding its retail real estate portfolio, and will develop two new shopping malls, including ‘Mall of India’ Gurgaon and four neighbourhood shopping centres.



At present, DLF has a retail footprint of 42 lakh square feet comprising eight properties,…