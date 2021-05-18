DM raised question on Sonu Sood’s help, actor gave these answers

Mumbai. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is in the limelight for helping the needy in the difficult times of Corona. Let me tell you that during the lockdown due to Corona epidemic, actor Sonu Sood helped many migrant laborers and the needy. This series of help by him continues to this day. But some people have started raising questions about the good done by friends Sonu Sood. Actually, friends recently, a DM has questioned the credibility of Sonu Sood. But friends Sonu Sood has given a satisfying reply to him.

We have not received any communication from @Sudfoundation or @Sonu Sood . The requested patient is in home isolation and is stable. No bed problem @BrahmapurCorp Is monitoring it. ???????? @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/oDeSrzpE3t– Collector and District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) 17 May, 2021

Friends, for your information, tell that Sonu Sood had helped a person and tweeted that beds have been arranged in Ganjam City Hospital in Berhampur. You are not disturbed. The DM of Ganjam district questioned this. He has shared a screenshot of Sood’s tweet. Wrote with it, ‘We have not been contacted by either Sonu Sood or Sonu Sood Foundation. The patient Sonu Sood is referring to is in home isolation and is stable. There is no issue of beds. Barhampur Municipal Corporation is monitoring it.

Sir, we never claimed that we contacted you, it is the needy who contacted us and we arranged a bed for them, chats are attached for your reference. Your office is doing very well and you can double check that we helped him as well. .Are you the DM’s contact details. Jai Hind , ???????? https://t.co/9atQhI3r4b pic.twitter.com/YUam9AsjNQ– Anta Sood (@SonuSood) 17 May, 2021

When friendsonu sud got information about this, he has shared a screenshot of whatsapp chat done to help the person. With whom you can see in this post, Sonu Sood wrote, ‘Sir, there has never been a claim from our side that we have approached you. Friends, needy person approaches us and we arrange a bed for him and I am attaching this chat for you. Your office is doing well. You can doublecheck that we have also helped that person. His contact details have been sent to you. Jai Hind.’