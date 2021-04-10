DMX American Rapper Still Alive Rumour False News OF Death

The American rapper, actor and songwriter DMX aka Dark Man X, who was earlier hospitalized on 2nd April 2021, because of a cardiac arrest, is still alive. This piece of information has been announced by the manager of DMX, Steve Rifkind on his official Instagram handle. Since 2nd April, the rapper is said to be in a vegetative state and is on a life support system. There were several viral rumours that claimed that the rapper has passed away and because of that the fans were mentally disturbed, including the family of DMX. Therefore, the manager has no choice but to come out and officially release a statement and updating the fans about the health of the rapper.

In that short clip released by Steven Rifkind, he urged the people who are spreading those rumour regarding the death of the rapper and requested them to stop such rumours and let the family of DMX stay in peace for the time being. He assured that the family will soon release an official statement regarding the health status of DMX. In the clip, he specifically stated the legendary rapper is alive and is on life support right now and though, now it’s clear that the songwriter is still alive, the fans are a little relieved to hear the news. Some of the fans slammed the persons who created rumours and called that person heartless.

Though DMX is physically alive, the fans, however, seems to be heartbroken after hearing the news that the rapper is in a vegetative state, as his brains and lungs are not working. It has been reported that DMX is addicted to drugs and because of the overdose of the drugs, the rapper got a heart attack. The rapper started his career at an early age and released his first album named, “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot” in the year 1998. This album was a great commercial hit and within the first week of its release, 251000 copies of the album were sold out.

The legendary rapper has inspired many people through his raps and his fans love him very much. He has created a special place in the hearts of people. Everyone including fans, his family and friends including celebrities are praying for his speedy recovery. It is a tough time for the family and we also pray and hope that the legendary rapper, DMX will come out alive. Also, we request people to not spread such a kind of rumour that will hurt the sentiment of the rapper’s family. We all are humans, educated and therefore we should respect each other’s emotions so that the world can be a better place to live.