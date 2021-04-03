DMX hospitalized now: Did the rapper suffer from an OD and heart attack? – Film Daily

American rapper Earl Simmons, otherwise known as DMX, is currently being hospitalized after a drug overdose on April 2nd caused him to suffer a heart attack.

According to TMZ, DMX was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, NY to a critical care unit at 11:00 pm yesterday. According to the article, some reported the rapper has shown “some brain activity” while others report that he is in a “vegetative state”, with doctors cautioning that he may not pull through. In short, his prognosis isn’t looking good.

What exactly happened and how did it all lead up to this? Let’s dive into the details of the situation with DMX now.

Career as a whole

DMX started his career back in the late 1990s and has currently produced seven studio albums as well as several singles for the Ruff Ryders label. His debut album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot in 1998 sold 5 million copies to date.

He went on to produce other albums, including . . . And Then There Was X in 1999 as well as hit singles “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” and “Where the Hood At?”, both being released in 2003. To date, DMZ has sold 70 million albums worldwide.

However, his success as a rapper had hit a rough patch due to a controversy surrounding his marriage to Tashara Simmons after DNA tests confirmed his infidelity by proving him to be the father of two children conceived outside his marriage. DMX has also faced several incarcerations, resulting in him declaring bankruptcy in a Manhattan court in July 2013.

The largest hurdle DMX has had to tackle, though, is his substance abuse, which he’s been battling for quite a while, as there was an alleged incident of him needing to be resuscitated with Narcan after being found unresponsive in a Ramada Inn parking lot in 2016. It recently seemed he had won that particular battle, allowing him to get back to his music again.

Get back up

According to TMZ, DMX has battled substance abuse for several years with several stays in rehab, his most recent being in 2019 after completing a 12-month-sentence for tax evasion. DMX checked himself into a facility after this sentence due to his fear of relapsing, cancelling several shows and appearances at the time.

“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support”, his team announced via Instagram during that time. Following that stay, DMX returned to the stage, performing at Hakkasan in Las Vegas. He was seen chatting with fans about his experiences and how he overcame them.

“When you fall down, get back up, everyone here has been through some s**t and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you”, DMX said to fans at the event according to TMZ. The rapper’s last performance was in July 2020, when he faced off with Snoop Dogg in a Versuz battle, which had received 500k views.

Current condition

As mentioned earlier, DMX is still in critical condition with doctors being unsure if he will pull through. We will continue to watch the story as it develops. We do, however, hope that DMX makes a full recovery so that he can return to the stage to continue to astonish us with his music.

Have any new information on DMX’s condition? Mention it below in the comments so we can continue to report on the story as it develops further.