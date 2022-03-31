do not click! People warn of ‘dangerous’ Cadbury Prize scam spreading on WhatsApp

People are being warned to stay away from the ongoing Cadbury Chocolate Competition scam on social media.

Thousands of Irish people have reported receiving dodgy links from friends on WhatsApp, tricking users into thinking the competition is real.

The scam is hidden behind a TinyURL link that prompts people to click to submit a survey answer and win a free Cadbury Chocolate hamper.

It is also spreading beyond Ireland, including the UK and Australia.

Cadbury advises people to ignore the link as it has nothing to do with them and is not legitimate.