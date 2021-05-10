Do not go to any pilgrimage place for Honeymoon, it is a loss

Do not visit any place of pilgrimage related to newly married Lord Shiva for one year. The scriptures say Bhole Baba is the recluse and the Matang deity. If newlyweds go to Shiva temple and during this time they get the privilege of becoming parents. In such a situation, their offspring may be alienated from recluse and worldliness.

Women should worship Goddess Parvati. During this time, his beloved mantras should also be chanted. The mantra to please Goddess Parvati is Ummaheshvarabhyam Namah, Om Gaurye Namah.

If the couple visit the Shivalinga together, do not consider receiving children until the first anniversary of the wedding.