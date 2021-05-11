Do not ignore Phone Heating as summer season, a little carelessness can be heavy

Has it ever happened to you that while using mobile, you have realized that the phone is hot. Such situation comes up while playing games on smartphone or even during long chatting and internet surfing. Some people ignore the summer season, but now be careful.



First of all, it is important to know that the battery of the mobile is behind the heating of the smartphone. If the battery of the phone heats, then the mobile feels warm. In some cases, the phone’s communication unit and camera also cause phone heat, but it is much less than the battery.

1. Do not charge the phone full

Do not charge your phone up to 100 percent full charge. Try to keep 90 percent or less battery in the phone.

2. Charge correctly

There are many people who put the phone on charge while sleeping at night. When doing this, time is not taken care of and the phone charging remains on despite full charge. It is necessary to change this habit.

3. Use the phone cover

In summer, mobile covers also become a major reason for the heat of the smartphone. Strong sunlight and hot environment also affect mobile. Just as the heat is captured in a closed car, similarly the mobile covers also capture the heat inside and cause obstruction in the cooling of the phone.

4. Use only the original charger and USB

After the charger and USB broken with the smartphone or broken, most Indians wonder why money should be wasted for the original. The phone can then be charged with any charger and USB. But let us tell you that this round of cheap and local can be very expensive.

5. Screen also becomes the reason for heating

The display of the smartphone also sometimes causes the mobile to heat up. If you keep the brightness of the mobile full, it can also heat the phone. In such a situation, it is important to keep the auto-brightness feature on.