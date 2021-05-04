Do not make this mistake regarding undergarments, disclosure of experts – in how many days should underachievers change?

We often ignore small things, personal hygiene is the victim of ignorance most of the time, people in India do not change their underwear until it bursts, if it takes more than a year, then it will Even people have no objection. But now UK experts have revealed how long a person should wear his underwear? Especially for women, this news is very important.

After research, it has been revealed that a person should change his underwear every year, within a year, there are such bacteria which do not come out even by washing in the machine.

Specialist Stephanie Taylor, who was part of the research, said that it is most important for women to do this, the bra of a woman stays in their nipples contact for the longest time. After a year, the bacteria present in the bra start harming, so women should change their bra in one year.