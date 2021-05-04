ENTERTAINMENT

Do not panic if Corona’s report comes positive, follow home quarantine this way

Avatar

Scientists and doctors from all over the world are engaged to get rid of the epidemic which has become known as coronavirus. Till now millions of people infected with this virus have lost their lives. In such a situation, how to protect yourself from this deadly virus, quarantine yourself.

These minor symptoms of Kovid are seen in you like fever, runny nose, cold, sore throat, headache, body breakdown, vomiting, diarrhea, skin rashes, taste, odor and eye redness etc. So first of all, quarantine yourself at home.

Second, wash your hands thoroughly, apply facial masks and follow social distancing that are necessary to prevent corona.

Also keep checking your oxygen level from time to time. If your oxygen level remains at 94 or above, you can quarantine yourself at home. In such a situation you do not need to go to the hospital. Keep in mind, there is no need to have any kind of blood test done in the first 4-5 days of symptoms.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Avatar Avatar
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Yuzvendra Chahal also did a great dance with his wife, viral video
Avatar Avatar
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top