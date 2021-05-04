Do not panic if Corona’s report comes positive, follow home quarantine this way

Scientists and doctors from all over the world are engaged to get rid of the epidemic which has become known as coronavirus. Till now millions of people infected with this virus have lost their lives. In such a situation, how to protect yourself from this deadly virus, quarantine yourself.

These minor symptoms of Kovid are seen in you like fever, runny nose, cold, sore throat, headache, body breakdown, vomiting, diarrhea, skin rashes, taste, odor and eye redness etc. So first of all, quarantine yourself at home.

Second, wash your hands thoroughly, apply facial masks and follow social distancing that are necessary to prevent corona.

Also keep checking your oxygen level from time to time. If your oxygen level remains at 94 or above, you can quarantine yourself at home. In such a situation you do not need to go to the hospital. Keep in mind, there is no need to have any kind of blood test done in the first 4-5 days of symptoms.