Do not panic if there is a lack of oxygen, the government will bring Cylinder home; How to do registration

For corona-infected people living in home isolation in the national capital of the country, the government will create an oxygen pool to provide emergency oxygen at home. The department has given a quota of 20 oxygen cylinders to every district of Delhi.



Know that more than 50 thousand patients are in home isolation in Delhi at this time, if everyone goes to the hospital due to lack of oxygen level in the body, then there will be increased congestion, in such a situation, the Delhi government will provide oxygen to the patients at home.

How to register

Corona patients living in home isolation can get Oxygen Cylinder by registering on Delhi government portal www.delhi.gov.in, Photo, Aadhaar Card, Identity Card and Corona Test Report is required for registration, if CT If the scan is done, then its report can also be uploaded on the portal.