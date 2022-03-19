ENTERTAINMENT

Do not watch this web series with everyone even by mistake, every limit is broken

Posted on

New Delhi: There are many such web series online in which all limits of boldness have been crossed. The name of one such web series is ‘Jhol’. In the ‘Jhol’ web series, Ayesha Kapoor has given more than one bold scene with her co-actor. Know about the web series.

Ayesha Kapoor is very bold

The ‘Jhol’ web series has been released recently. Apart from Ayesha Kapoor, there are many other stars in this who have added a tadka to the bold scene.

The story of the web series is different

The story of the couple has been shown in this web series. In which wife loves someone else. For the happiness of his wife, the husband hands over his wife’s hand to her lover.

Ayesha Kapoor in seal 2
The story of the web series is different

Exceeding bold scenes

Ayesha Kapoor crosses line in Jhol
Exceeding bold scenes

In this web series, Ayesha Kapoor has given so many bold scenes that you should not make the mistake of watching it with someone else.

Started career with modeling

Ayesha Kapoor career
Started career with modeling

Boldness has been added in many web series

https://www.imdb.com/video/vi654818841?playlistId=tt12453070?ref_=ext_shr_lnk

Ayesha has appeared in many web series. In which ‘Love Street’, ‘Office Scandal’ and ‘Seal 2’ are included.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

644
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
530
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
466
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
444
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
423
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
411
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
396
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
386
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
385
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top