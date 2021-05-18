ENTERTAINMENT

Do these remedies on Wednesday, your luck will be reversed and all problems will end

In Hinduism, Wednesday is considered to be the day of Ganesha, worshiping Lord Ganesha on Wednesday with this mantra resolves every crisis of life. In any auspicious task, first of all, worship Lord Ganesha so that his work is successful. Worshiping Ganesh ji on Wednesday increases business and man makes progress in his field. Today we are telling you the remedy by which you can get the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Friends, read Lord Shri Ganesha’s Atharva Shirsha on Wednesday. Offer modak or laddus to them. After this, worship Maa Lakshmi with the law. By doing this, your home will remain happy and peaceful. Friends, if the debt is high and you are not able to take it off, then on Wednesday, bring a quarter and a half whole of moong and boil it. After this, feed a cow by mixing ghee and sugar in it. Do this continuously till 5 or 7 Wednesdays. You will get benefit of astrologer soon. On this day, offer 21 or 42 Javitri to Prabhu Shri Ganesh. Due to this, financial problems will start in the family soon.

Friends, tell you that going to a temple, offer durva and laddus to Lord Ganesha and offer lotus flowers to Mata Lakshmi. Do this continuously till 11 or 21 Wednesday. Friends, donate some money to a eunuch on Wednesday and take some money from them as a blessing. Put these money in a place of worship and show incense and lamps. Friends, after this, wrap it in a green cloth and place it in the place where the money is kept. In no time, you will see a barkat in the house.

