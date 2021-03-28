Do this job before and after playing Holi, skin and hair damage will not happen – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

On the one hand, the pageant of Holi spreads happiness and colour to our lives, alternatively, these chemical-rich colours work to hurt pores and skin, hair and eyes. There isn’t a doubt that the enjoyable of taking part in Holi is nice, however later we get bored with eliminating these colours. Additionally, these colours give lots of injury to our pores and skin and hair in a number of hours. If the pores and skin will get irritation and dryness, then the hair additionally turns into lifeless and spoiled. So at the moment we’re telling you about some such issues with the assistance of which it is possible for you to to cease this loss.

Earlier than taking part in Holi…

If in case you have not lately had facial waxing or threading, laser remedy (one-two months in the past) or pores and skin remedy (two-three months in the past), it’s higher to not play Holi. After these remedies, the pores and skin turns into very delicate and whether or not the colour is dry or moist, it might trigger unhealthy injury to the pores and skin. Allergic reactions equivalent to pores and skin rashes, redness, irritation and dryness can happen as quickly as the colour begins. In case your pores and skin is already fragile, then seek the advice of a physician earlier than taking part in Holi. Additionally attempt to use solely natural colours.

On Holi day…

As you understand that the colours of Holi make the hair dry, lifeless and weak, so earlier than taking part in Holi, therapeutic massage the hair completely by making use of oil. After this, make a comb of hair and put on bandana on the top. To guard your physique, put on garments that cowl your physique as a lot as potential. The decrease the colour is on the physique, the higher. Other than this, therapeutic massage the oil everywhere in the physique, oily colour won’t get frozen on the pores and skin. For this, you should utilize coconut or any sort of oil.

Additionally, apply sunscreen on the face, palms and toes, in order that there is no such thing as a solar tanning. If in case you have zits issues or your pores and skin is delicate, then keep away from utilizing colours or use solely natural colours. Lastly, make certain to use nail polish in your nails, this can simply take away the colour utilized to your nails and surrounding pores and skin.

After taking part in Holi…

When you have got performed Holi, instantly go for a shower, in order that the colour doesn’t hold on the pores and skin and hair. If the colour shouldn’t be popping out of the bathtub solely, then add lemon in lukewarm olive oil and apply it on the pores and skin and depart it for an hour. After that take a bathe once more. Don’t use issues like kerosene, petrol or nail polish remover to take away the colour from the pores and skin. This stuff will additional injury the pores and skin.