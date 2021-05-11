ENTERTAINMENT

Do this remedy on Tuesday, all problems in life will be removed

Lifestyle. Friends, every day of the week in Hinduism is dedicated to some particular deity and they are happy to do special worship on that day. Tuesday’s nature is fiery. Tuesday is the day of Hanumanji and Mangaldev. According to the Lal Kitab, the deity of Mangal Neck is Hanuman and the god of Bad is Vetala, Bhoot or Jinn. Worshiping Lord Hanuman on Tuesday can prove very beneficial. If some special measures are taken for Hanuman ji on Tuesday, then definitely benefit.

According to friends Jyotish and Vastu Shastra, keeping Tuesday fast is very auspicious. But if you cannot keep this, then worship Lord Hanuman on this day and offer jaggery. Then feed this jaggery to the cow. Friends, never mind jealousy towards anyone during this time. It is believed that due to this, food and money remain in the house. It is believed that on this day, worshiping Bajrang Bali in truth and liberating you from Mars and Shani Saturn.

Friends, for your information, tell me that red color is very popular for Bajrang Bali. Therefore, offer a red colored handkerchief to Lord Hanuman on Tuesday. Think of it as a Prasad of God and keep it with you. Friends, avoid using it in such a situation. Especially keep it in your pocket before going to any important work. This will cause all bad things to happen. Friends, the problems of life are overcome and there is the abode of happiness and prosperity. According to friends astrologer, light a mustard oil lamp in front of Bajrang Bali at Hanuman temple or house shrine on Tuesday. Then recite Hanuman Chalisa. This will remove the troubles in married life. The financial tightness of the house will be removed, so that there will be peace and happiness in the house.

