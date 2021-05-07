ENTERTAINMENT

Do this work on Friday, will continue to bless Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth

Friends, you all know that every human wants to get immense wealth suddenly. For this, it is very important to please Goddess Lakshmi. The person who remains the grace of the goddess of wealth, Mahalakshmi, does not face any kind of trouble in her life. Income increases in the home due to which peace and happiness prevails in the house. For your information, tell that to worship the goddess of wealth, Mahalakshmi, worship on Friday, on this day you get special benefits. According to astrological beliefs, worshiping and worshiping Goddess Lakshmi on Friday keeps happiness and prosperity at home and also provides relief from financial problems. Vishnu’s wife is pleased with the heartfelt worship done by the devotees and blesses them with happiness, good fortune and wealth. Friends should worship Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth, on Friday like this.

1- Read Narayana on Friday and offer Kheer to Goddess Lakshmi.

2- Offer red bindi, vermilion, red chunri and red bangles to Maa Lakshmi as well. Wear red clothes on Friday, red color is considered auspicious.

3. Tell you to make a bundle of rice in your hand and chant five beads of Om Shree Shreeye Namah. Then keep this bundle in the vault, the grace of the mother will remain. There will be no problem of any kind in your home.

4. According to the scriptures, in order to please friends Lakshmi, mother should meditate with five red colored flowers in her hand. Laxmi’s blessings will always remain in your house.

