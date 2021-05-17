ENTERTAINMENT

Do this work on Tuesday, everything will be eradicated in life

Friends, let me tell you that Tuesday’s nature is fiery. Tuesday is the day of Hanumanji and Mangaldev. According to the Lal Kitab, the deity of Mangal Neck is Hanuman and the god of Bad is Vetala, Bhoot or Jinn. For your information, tell me that Hanuman ji is worshiped on Tuesday. A person who worships with a conscious mind on Tuesday, his wishes are fulfilled. Friends, today we are telling you some such measures in this post, by which Lord Hanuman can get grace.

According to friends Jyotish and Vastu Shastra, observing fast on Tuesday is very auspicious. But if you cannot keep this, then worship Lord Hanuman on this day and offer jaggery. Then feed this jaggery to the cow. By doing this, your home will be happy so that your family will remain happy. Friends, let me tell you that red color is very popular for Bajrang Bali. Therefore, offer a red colored handkerchief to Lord Hanuman on Tuesday. By doing this, all the problems related to your life will be removed.

Friends tell you to burn a mustard oil lamp in front of Bajrang Bali at Hanuman temple or house shrine on Galvar day. Then recite Hanuman Chalisa. Friends, it will remove the troubles in married life. Let me tell you that on Tuesday evening, offer a perfume of rosewood or garland of roses to Hanuman ji. Also, try wearing red clothes on this day. This will strengthen the economic situation. With the creation of new sources of income, the way of progress will be opened.

