Do this work to get the blessings of Shani Dev, you will get benefit

It is very important to keep Shani Dev happy. If Shanidev is inauspicious then crisis starts in life. Shanidev is a very special god. Their majesty is such that they make a king a king and a queen a king. In the scriptures, keeping the idol of Shani Dev in the house is forbidden. According to religious scriptures, the idol of Shani Dev should not be kept in the house but should be kept outside the house. It is said that on whom Shani Dev makes his grace visible, he is filled with pleasures. If you also want to please Shani Dev on Saturday and want to get his blessings, then know these easy steps. So friends, you should also know about these remedies.

Friends say that Shanidev is pleased by worshiping the people before sunrise. It is believed that to appease Shani Dev, an iron nail should be offered in oil on the Peepal tree. According to the scriptures, it is said that by offering oil on the idol of Shani Dev for 43 consecutive days, except Sunday, he gets his blessings.

For your information, tell that on Saturday, wrap raw cotton around the peepal tree 7 times. During this time, Shani Dev is pleased by chanting Shani Mantra. To please Shani Dev, fast and donate on Saturday. It is said that by feeding urad, oil or sesame to a black cow, Shanidev calms down.

