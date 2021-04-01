Do you hate April Fools day? Laugh and cry at these painful memes – Film Daily

April Fools Day. Some like it, others hate it. It takes a special kind of person to pull off an epic prank. That being said, it also takes a special kind of person to take April Fools Day seriously at all!

While we’re likely to avoid giving you any false headlines out of the tradition of April Fools Day, we will, however, present you with some of the funnier April Fools Day memes that we’ve come across on this beautiful day; or, for some of you . . . snow day?

Check out these April Fools memes that are sure to spare you from the anxieties of hiding from a cruel prank by friends & family.

-“i love you”

-“i love you too”

-“haha april fools”

-“omg me too” pic.twitter.com/zGbhr94AJ9 – we (@redhotchilikita) April 1, 2021

Selena the series

By “series” we mean a series of tears for this annoying holiday. F#@% April Fools Day!

april fools i was zelda all along pic.twitter.com/QDNMkDlkxU — nelda (@gyrhoes) April 1, 2021

We don’t get it

So you weren’t actually Agatha?

Smollett on April Fools day pic.twitter.com/d8Z8MB9qbu — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 1, 2021

Zack Snyder’s Jussie’s League

Not a Daily Wire fan, but this is just too good.

Made some brown”e”s for my class today! #AprilFools !!! pic.twitter.com/gCNBtFBHvm — Amanda McLaughlin (@MsAMcLaughlin) April 1, 2021

Maybe someday, kids

Why does that store-bought brownie low-key look like Thanos’s infinity gauntlet?

Something something April fools pic.twitter.com/qeso3qx9Py — AKI Evolution (@AKI_Evolution) April 1, 2021

Like a boss

Is aunt Becky now the final boss given her college admission scandal?

This is your April Fools gift pic.twitter.com/rmNF4wn8rX — Boo (@egosimpbot) April 1, 2021

Animation station

Pixar presents Game of Thrones.

Happy Day to all you fools!!#Memes #AprilFoolsDay #AprilFools #Fools #MrT #WTF pic.twitter.com/sB6pAXtN2R — Wiley T. Facetious (@100chimpstheory) April 1, 2021

The A-Team presents a C-joke

Mr. T is all over these April Fools day memes!

april fools and i have no joke planned here’s a meme pic.twitter.com/7afuJtv1g2 – Vanzide (@vanzidemusic) April 1, 2021

In-Dwayne in the membrane

Dwayne Johnson is taking these April Fools memes to a hole other level. See what we did there?

April fools is probably the worst day of the year. No April fools crap from me. I’m just going to bless your tl with some memes and stuff. Here you go pic.twitter.com/G6uvv0Xr8e — The Friendly Ghost 🖤 (@yourghostfrend) April 1, 2021

That awkward moment

Let’s not forget he was also about to take advantage of a mute mermaid. #CancelEric

There is no April Fools. Now give me your meme. pic.twitter.com/WkOHqHbfIG — American Empire (@British13C2) April 1, 2021

Too good

Danny Devito Twins the battle of best April Fools Day memes. Ah, snap, we did it again!