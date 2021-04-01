Do you hate April Fools day? Laugh and cry at these painful memes – Film Daily

April Fools Day. Some like it, others hate it. It takes a special kind of person to pull off an epic prank. That being said, it also takes a special kind of person to take April Fools Day seriously at all!
While we’re likely to avoid giving you any false headlines out of the tradition of April Fools Day, we will, however, present you with some of the funnier April Fools Day memes that we’ve come across on this beautiful day; or, for some of you . . . snow day?
Check out these April Fools memes that are sure to spare you from the anxieties of hiding from a cruel prank by friends & family.
-“i love you”
-“i love you too”
-“haha april fools”
-“omg me too” pic.twitter.com/zGbhr94AJ9
– we (@redhotchilikita) April 1, 2021
Selena the series
By “series” we mean a series of tears for this annoying holiday. F#@% April Fools Day!
april fools i was zelda all along pic.twitter.com/QDNMkDlkxU
— nelda (@gyrhoes) April 1, 2021
We don’t get it
So you weren’t actually Agatha?
Smollett on April Fools day pic.twitter.com/d8Z8MB9qbu
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 1, 2021
Zack Snyder’s Jussie’s League
Not a Daily Wire fan, but this is just too good.
Made some brown”e”s for my class today! #AprilFools !!! pic.twitter.com/gCNBtFBHvm
— Amanda McLaughlin (@MsAMcLaughlin) April 1, 2021
Maybe someday, kids
Why does that store-bought brownie low-key look like Thanos’s infinity gauntlet?
Something something April fools pic.twitter.com/qeso3qx9Py
— AKI Evolution (@AKI_Evolution) April 1, 2021
Like a boss
Is aunt Becky now the final boss given her college admission scandal?
This is your April Fools gift pic.twitter.com/rmNF4wn8rX
— Boo (@egosimpbot) April 1, 2021
Animation station
Pixar presents Game of Thrones.
Happy Day to all you fools!!#Memes #AprilFoolsDay #AprilFools #Fools #MrT #WTF pic.twitter.com/sB6pAXtN2R
— Wiley T. Facetious (@100chimpstheory) April 1, 2021
The A-Team presents a C-joke
Mr. T is all over these April Fools day memes!
april fools and i have no joke planned here’s a meme pic.twitter.com/7afuJtv1g2
– Vanzide (@vanzidemusic) April 1, 2021
In-Dwayne in the membrane
Dwayne Johnson is taking these April Fools memes to a hole other level. See what we did there?
April fools is probably the worst day of the year. No April fools crap from me. I’m just going to bless your tl with some memes and stuff. Here you go pic.twitter.com/G6uvv0Xr8e
— The Friendly Ghost 🖤 (@yourghostfrend) April 1, 2021
That awkward moment
Let’s not forget he was also about to take advantage of a mute mermaid. #CancelEric
There is no April Fools.
Now give me your meme. pic.twitter.com/WkOHqHbfIG
— American Empire (@British13C2) April 1, 2021
Too good
Danny Devito Twins the battle of best April Fools Day memes. Ah, snap, we did it again!