ENTERTAINMENT

Do you hate April Fools day? Laugh and cry at these painful memes – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Does April Fools Day take you out of your comfort zone just a bit? Laugh with us with these April Fools Day memes so that we can suffer together!

April Fools Day. Some like it, others hate it. It takes a special kind of person to pull off an epic prank. That being said, it also takes a special kind of person to take April Fools Day seriously at all!

While we’re likely to avoid giving you any false headlines out of the tradition of April Fools Day, we will, however, present you with some of the funnier April Fools Day memes that we’ve come across on this beautiful day; or, for some of you . . . snow day?

Check out these April Fools memes that are sure to spare you from the anxieties of hiding from a cruel prank by friends & family.

Contents hide
1 Selena the series
2 We don’t get it
3 Zack Snyder’s Jussie’s League
4 Maybe someday, kids
5 Like a boss
6 Animation station
7 The A-Team presents a C-joke
8 In-Dwayne in the membrane
9 That awkward moment
10 Too good

Selena the series

By “series” we mean a series of tears for this annoying holiday. F#@% April Fools Day!

We don’t get it

So you weren’t actually Agatha?

Zack Snyder’s Jussie’s League

Not a Daily Wire fan, but this is just too good.

Maybe someday, kids

Why does that store-bought brownie low-key look like Thanos’s infinity gauntlet?

Like a boss

Is aunt Becky now the final boss given her college admission scandal?

Animation station

Pixar presents Game of Thrones.

The A-Team presents a C-joke

Mr. T is all over these April Fools day memes!

In-Dwayne in the membrane

Dwayne Johnson is taking these April Fools memes to a hole other level. See what we did there?

That awkward moment

Let’s not forget he was also about to take advantage of a mute mermaid. #CancelEric

Too good

Danny Devito Twins the battle of best April Fools Day memes. Ah, snap, we did it again!

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
373
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top