Do you hate Jess the ‘new girl’? All the TV characters tempt everyone – TMT Daily

Zooey Deschal’s Jessica Day new girl For seven seasons. Unless you are one of those people who hates Jess, in which case you would say new girl “Alive” Jessica Day for seven seasons. Who would have thought that “feud” could be so controversial? And yet, what some people think to be patient, others consider irritability.

Jess from new girl He is not the first TV character who is not going to appeal contrary to the intentions of his creators and, spoiler alert, it won’t be the last. This is just one of those things that the show has to deal with from time to time. Sometimes, as Jess and new girl, The main character backfire. Sometimes backfiring also has to do with a supporting cast member.

Let’s say “you were going to like this character, but you hate it.” And, just for fun, we’ll compare their hatred new girlOf jessica dey.

From Dawson Dawson’s Creek

Here’s the problem with Dawson Leary: He was surrounded by people who were more interesting and charismatic than him. This is a serious problem when you do a titular character in a show. Dawson was so vanilla, the show ended his love story with Joey and happened to him Pair with scene-stealer, To the delight of fans everywhere.

Dawson was actually opposite Jess new girlIn that he was not appreciable at all – he was just flawed and boring. We’re gonna go with “more disgusting than Jess” on this one. Stop crying and pretend, Dawson. It’s not cute

Hannah The girls

Speaking of showing off, let’s move on to a character who claimed to be “the voice of his generation” by the end of the first episode of his show. Man, people loved to hate Hannah, even though, honestly, you can easily make the case that most of her friends were just haters, if not more so. The munching of water reflected the fact that people also Leena loved to hate dunham . . . But this is the subject of a separate article.

Many of Hannah’s haters were missing this thing – you were about to turn your eyes on her! It said, it cannot be argued that it fed people nuts. So, again, we’re going with “more disgusting” from Jess new girl“.

From andy Office

Nerd Dogg loved her as much as when she was first introduced In season 3 Office. However, once Andy took over as the new boss in the last couple of shows, Phantomy completely replaced him. It was not just that Ed Helms was no Steve Carell (who is?), But also that Andy became Dumber and Pettier as the show struggled to make him another Michael Scott.

In a way, Andy’s hatred arc goes in the opposite trajectory of the arc such as Jess: He starts with a mixed reception, then gets hated, while Jess eventually wins the most. new girl Fans. For Lonely, we’re going to say that Andy was more disgusting than Jess.

From Skyler Breaking bed

Behind every great crime lord. . . Long-suffering female fans will have irrational hatred. Well, maybe not very irrational. Skyler White took his fair share of sins during Breaking Bad – the chief of them hooking up with that wet blanket, Ted Beneke. But the way people responded was almost as if they had forgotten that Skyler’s husband was actually a Ruining life through blue meth.

Skyler was somewhat relieved during the show’s final season, as we watched him reach his breaking point and completely turn on the vault. It wasn’t enough to spread all the hate, but the character managed to reach the finale on a high note. All in all, we have to say that Skyler was less disgusting than Jess new girl. Yes, even considering that cringey “Happy Birthday”.

