Do you know, relationships are deeply related to planets – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

A lot has been written in the Lal Kitab that how all constellations affect our mutual relationship. According to the Lal Kitab, each planet is connected to a relative of ours, which means, wherever the planet is located in the horoscope, it tells the position of our relative according to that region. On the contrary, the experts of Lal Kitab can also know the position of the planets by knowing the position of relatives. To improve the planets, it is said to improve relationships, that is, to deepen their relationships.

So it can be assumed that each house in the horoscope represents some relationship and each planet is related to human relationships. If a planet is weak in the horoscope, the planet can be repaired by strengthening the relationships related to that planet. On the other hand, by strengthening the planets, any relationship can be strengthened.

You should take measures to repair your Mercury house.

1 Sun – Father, and ancestor.

2 Chandra – Mother and aunt.

3 Mars – Brother and friend.

4 Mercury – sister, aunt, daughter, sister-in-law, and sister-in-law.

5 Guru – father, grandfather, guru deity. It is depicted by the husband in the female horoscope.

6 Venus – wife or woman.

7 Shani – maternal uncle, servant.

8 Rahu – brother-in-law and father-in-law. Although Rahu is represented by Dada.

9 Ketu – progeny and progeny. However, Ketu is considered a representative of Nana.