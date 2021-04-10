Do You Like Wyatt Russell From ‘Falcon And Winter Soldier’? Watch These Movies Now – Techkashif.com – Tech Kashif

Falcon and Winter Soldier: You have to be pretty brave to follow in the footsteps of Chris Evans as Captain America. Those are some mighty big shoes to fill, and it doesn’t help Wyatt Russell’s character The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seems designed to fail miserably like the new Cap. Of course, that’s what makes Russell’s John Walker so attractive to look at: it’s a Captain America-themed train wreck, and we can’t look away!

We only have two weeks left The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ends its run and we have to wonder when Wyatt Russell will appear in the MCU next – assuming he survives the next two episodes of the show. So what to do to quench this newly awakened Wyatt thirst that is spreading around the world?

Do not be afraid! We have a few movie recommendations that should help you deal with the time between new John Walker performances. It’s also out of the question that they would kill Wyatt Russell’s super soldier so soon after its introduction, right? He has to become the US agent and all that!

22 Jump Street

The sequel to the surprisingly popular 21 Jump Street marks Wyatt Russell’s official breakthrough into the mainstream. How do we know that? Because the young actor was nominated for the 16th Teen Choice Awards, in the “Choice Movie: Breakout Star” category. And although Russell eventually lost to Ansel Elgort and his two-punch or The fault in our stars and Divergent, we all knew who the real winner was.

22 Jump Street gave us a Wyatt Russell who was charming enough to disrupt the friendship between Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum’s undercover detectives, and dark enough to make us wonder if he was the movie’s villain all along. Ultimately, while the characters of Hill & Tatum were able to mend their relationship, the audience couldn’t shake off the spell Russell had put on them.

Everyone wants something !!

Richard Linklater’s underappreciated nostalgia trip to the 1980s gave Wyatt Russell a chance to shine among his ensemble cast. Russell’s Charlie Willoughby can’t even stick around the whole movie (we won’t spoil why, because it’s a doozy of a revelation), but the actor makes such an impression that you’ll miss Willoughby long after he’s gone.

Everyone wants something !! follows the adventures of a Texas baseball team a few days before the semester begins. It’s basically a hangout movie, a bunch of guys chilling out, talking about girls, going to a party every once in a while, and doing baseball stuff every once in a while. Wyatt Russell excels at playing the wiser-by-his-years Willoughby – a character many have interpreted as a stand-in for Linklater himself.

Goon: Last of the Enforcers

Fun fact: Before devoting his life to acting, and waaaaay before being an MCU super soldier, Wyatt Russell was a hockey player. The future New Cap had to retire from the sport due to injuries, but his hockey experiences came in handy in some of his film projects. Case in point: This sequel to the 2011 sports comedy Continue, in which Russell gets to play the nemesis of Seann’s protagonist William Scott.

You could say that Wyatt Russell, as the son of Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn, was always destined for the big screen. Still, there’s an alternate timeline where he didn’t sustain major injuries and kept playing hockey and maybe he got in Goon: Last of the Enforcers for fun, but never actually acting. In that timeline, it’s entirely possible that John Walker is played by Zac Efron.

Supreme Lord

If there’s a Wyatt Russell movie it’s future role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it is definitely this zombie horror war movie. Russell plays Corporal Lewis Ford, a paratrooper and explosives expert who leads a secret mission in Nazi territory during World War II. Calling the character Captain-American-esque is an understatement.

The film offers Wyatt Russell a lot of excitement and opportunities to show how much of one [email protected] he can be (did we mention there are nazi zombies in this movie?), and we wouldn’t be surprised if this worked as his unofficial MCU audition. Will we ever see John Walker fight the undead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We can only hope.

Do you have a favorite Wyatt Russell role that we haven’t mentioned? Let us know in the comments!