Dock Rivers’ tenure just came to a crossroads

Losing three games in the NBA is nothing. The Philadelphia 76ers lost 23 games during the 2020-21 NBA season and still finished with the best points in the Eastern Conference, and the most winning team in NBA history, the 2015–16 Golden State Warriors, lost nine games. Out of five straight trips to the finals.

Losing three games in a row, having ended the season and the former being harder than at any point in the Sixers’ contention window, could have had a serious impact on the standings, but shouldn’t be a real reason for the grand of things. Planning concerns. Many teams have gone through tough times on their way to the playoffs; Unless there are three consecutive defeats after going 3-1 in the NBA Finals, the teams get to live…