Doctor explains who is most at risk from rhinovirus and key symptoms

A doctor has outlined the people who are most at risk of getting sick with rhinovirus as well as the most common symptoms to watch out for.

Rhinovirus is the main culprit behind the common cold and is most active in winter and spring.

in his latest reportIreland’s Health Protection Monitoring Center warned that the rhinovirus continues to spread, with the positivity level currently at around 9.7%.

The HSE has advised anyone with symptoms to stay at home and isolate.

Leading respiratory physician Dr. Joe Kidney says that most people who become infected experience only cold symptoms, but certain groups – such as asthmatic patients, those with COPD or an impaired immune system – are the most.. .