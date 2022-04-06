Doctor Strange 2: Memes that survived the fall in full pre-sales for CinePlanet, Cinemark and Cinepolis

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere in Peru on May 5. (Photo: Rachna Infobae)

Latest news from Marvel. This Wednesday, February 6 midnight, fans were eagerly waiting for pre-sale tickets Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessThe second part of this Marvel character we’ve seen before Spider Man And avengers, The film will be released on May 5 in Peru and across Latin America. ,

However, the surprise of the miraculous people was great when the clock struck 12:00, because the servers of CinePlanet, Cinemark and CinepolisMain cinema chains in Peru and other countries in the region, A large number of people fell due to the queue…