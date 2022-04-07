Doctor Strange 2 Will Explore Avengers: Endgame Regret, Says Director

Strange things are about to happen. set several months after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness The multiverse and its implications are expected to be further explored. Of course, the now-former Sorcerer Supreme, who lost his title avengers: endgame Will not return, alone.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Stephen Strange will be joined not only by Benedict Wong, but also Rachel McAdams, reprising her 2016 role as Dr. Christine Palmer. Doctor Strange 2 She is followed by Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. “Event” In wandavision On Disney+, as well as America Chavez, played by Xochital Gomez.

Advertisement

Because of Marvel’s reputation for secrecy and the sequel’s multiversal focus, anything can happen….