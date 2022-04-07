‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ First Day Pre-Sales Best YTD – Deadline

Tickets for the much-awaited Disney/Marvel went on sale yesterday Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessAnd Fandango has reported the best ever this year for the opening 24-hour sales of a picture, beating Warner Bros. Batman. movie that takes place after the events of Disney+/Marvel wandavision, And Spider-Man: No Way Home, On May 6, there is a fire in the heat.

We hear that the presales for the first day Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness the best since Spider-Man: No Way Home (which went on sale on November 29, 2021), but they haven’t been dropped. Batman Opened this year at $134M, while Spider-Man: No Way Home Best home opening during the pandemic and second best ever…