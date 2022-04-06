Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness IMAX Poster Invites You to a Stardown

To celebrate tickets for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness After it went on sale, Fandango debuted a new poster for the film. The special IMAX edition poster features all the major characters, and is designed to be dissected by hardcore fans.

Sharing the exclusive IMAX poster, the ticketing platform tweeted, “Eyes have it.” Like the teaser poster that was released a few weeks back, this new poster also uses the broken glass approach to invite speculation. While Strange occupies most of the glass fragments, a closer look reveals some of the many versions of the Scarlet Witch, Baron Mordo, Wong and Strange that will appear in the film. If you look at the poster from afar, it certainly looks like the pieces of glass are arranged inside…