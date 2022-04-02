Doctor Who star Karen Gillan doesn’t rule out return to BBC series: ‘Never Say Never’ | TV and Radio | Showbiz and TV

“After all, he was the person responsible for signing Christopher and David back in 2005, and he’s one of the few people who can convince them to be a part of the show again.

“It remains to be seen whether he can get an exact copy of The Five Doctors, but he’ll certainly want to capture some of the spirits of that historical episode in these specials.”

Names that have been highly circulated to take over from Jodie include Hugh Grant, Ollie Alexander and Lydia West.

Ladbrokes’ Alex Apatiy has previously said: “Lydia West is a strong leader in the race to replace Jodie Whitaker, and it’s likely she or It’s a Sin co-star Ollie Alexander who gets the gig. “

Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils will air on BBC One on Sunday, 17 April.